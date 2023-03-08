Mercedes-Benz has recently unveiled a new partnership with Google to develop supercomputers for its vehicles. The partnership is aimed at improving the performance of Mercedes-Benz’s cars and making them more efficient.

The supercomputers, which are powered by Google’s Android operating system, will be integrated into the cars’ systems to provide enhanced functionality and improved user experiences. This includes providing users with personalized recommendations for music, navigation, and other services, as well as enabling them to control their vehicle’s functions through voice commands.

Speaking about the partnership, Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said: “We are delighted to partner with Google to bring the best of both worlds, combining our automotive expertise with Google’s data expertise. Together, we will create an ecosystem that will enable enhanced safety, sustainability, convenience, and fun on the road.”

The partnership is part of Mercedes-Benz’s broader strategy to improve its vehicles’ performance through the integration of new technologies. The company has been investing heavily in electric and autonomous driving technologies, with the goal of launching a range of electric vehicles in the coming years.

The new partnership with Google will also allow Mercedes-Benz to compete with other automakers that are already working with tech giants to develop similar technologies. For example, Tesla has been developing its own supercomputers for its vehicles, while Ford recently announced a partnership with Google to use its cloud computing services to develop new technologies for its cars.

The partnership with Google is expected to lead to further collaborations between the two companies in the future. As Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said: “With our combined expertise, we look forward to bringing new forms of entertainment and personalized experiences to Mercedes-Benz cars around the world.”

Via The Impactlab