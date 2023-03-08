Nuclear physicists have found a way to peer inside the deepest recesses of atomic nuclei, according to a new study.

A team of researchers has developed a novel quantum entanglement technique that enables them to spy on atomic nuclei, according to a recent report in Space Daily. The technique, which uses entangled photons to measure the spin of atomic nuclei, has the potential to improve our understanding of the structure and behavior of atomic nuclei.

Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon where two particles become linked in such a way that the state of one particle is dependent on the state of the other, no matter how far apart they are. In this case, the researchers used entangled photons to measure the spin of atomic nuclei in a sample of yttrium ions.

The team was able to observe the entangled photons and detect the changes in their state caused by the spin of the atomic nuclei. This allowed them to gain information about the nuclei that would not have been possible using traditional measurement techniques.

As the lead researcher, Dr. Simon Stellmer from the University of Innsbruck, explained: “The entangled photons act as a probe to measure the properties of the atomic nuclei. By exploiting the unique properties of quantum entanglement, we are able to obtain information that is not accessible using classical measurement techniques.”

The technique has potential applications in a range of fields, including nuclear physics, chemistry, and materials science. It could also be used to develop new technologies, such as quantum computers, which rely on entangled particles to perform calculations.

The research is still in its early stages, and the team is now working to refine the technique and extend its capabilities. As Dr. Stellmer noted, “This is just the beginning. We are excited to explore the potential of this technique and see where it can take us in the future.”

