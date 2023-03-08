The language model could command robot arms, drones, and home assistant robots.

Microsoft has recently trained its artificial intelligence (AI) model, ChatGPT, to control robots. ChatGPT is a language processing AI model that was developed by OpenAI, a leading AI research lab co-founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

According to a report from The Verge, Microsoft has used ChatGPT to control a robotic hand, which is used to type on a keyboard. The hand is connected to a computer, and ChatGPT sends commands to it via text.

The development is significant because it shows that AI models can be used to control physical objects. Speaking about the achievement, Xuedong Huang, a technical fellow at Microsoft, said: “We believe this will be a breakthrough in bringing conversational AI to the physical world.”

The project was developed in collaboration with OpenAI, and it shows the potential of the partnership between the two organizations. OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model has already been used in a variety of applications, including chatbots and text-based games.

The use of ChatGPT to control a robotic hand is just one example of how AI can be used to control physical objects. It is expected that AI will increasingly be used to control a range of devices, including drones, robots, and vehicles.

Microsoft is keen to develop AI that can be used to solve real-world problems. Speaking about the company’s vision for AI, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, said: “Our goal is to democratize AI so that every organization can harness the power of AI to solve their toughest problems and create new opportunities.”

The development of ChatGPT is a significant step towards achieving that goal. It shows that AI models can be used to control physical objects, which could have a wide range of applications in the future.

Via The Impactlab