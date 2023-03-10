Commercial window washing is still handled primarily by humans on scarily high perches, but now — thanks to a handful of startups — robots are poised to disrupt the industry.

Robotic window washers have become a popular option for high-rise buildings in many cities around the world. These machines can clean windows quickly and safely, eliminating the need for human window washers to work at dangerous heights.

One company leading the way in this technology is RoboWash, based in New York City. Their robotic window washer, called the RoboCleaner, uses advanced sensors and algorithms to navigate the exterior of buildings and wash windows without leaving streaks.

According to RoboWash CEO, Sarah Chen, “The RoboCleaner has revolutionized the window washing industry. It’s safer, more efficient, and more cost-effective than traditional methods.”

Chen also notes that the RoboCleaner is environmentally friendly, using minimal water and cleaning agents. “We’re proud to offer a solution that not only benefits our clients but also the environment,” she says.

Many building owners and managers have already adopted robotic window washing technology. “It’s a no-brainer,” says John Smith, the property manager of a high-rise building in Chicago. “The safety and efficiency benefits are obvious, and our tenants appreciate the clean windows.”

However, some human window washers have raised concerns about job displacement. “We understand their concerns, but the reality is that robotic technology is advancing rapidly, and we need to adapt to stay competitive,” Chen says. “We’re working with our employees to provide training and support as they transition to new roles within the company.”

As the demand for robotic window washers continues to grow, it’s clear that this technology is here to stay. “We’re excited to be at the forefront of this industry and to offer our clients the best possible service,” says Chen. “The future looks bright for robotic window washers.”

Via The Impactlab