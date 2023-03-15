Casetext, a legal tech company, has recently announced the launch of their latest innovation, CoCounsel, a revolutionary AI-powered legal assistant. CoCounsel is designed to provide lawyers with a powerful tool to improve their workflow, streamline legal research, and enhance their overall productivity. The technology is powered by OpenAI, one of the most prominent AI research organizations in the world.

According to Casetext CEO and Co-founder, Jake Heller, CoCounsel is a game-changing tool for lawyers. “We’re excited to unveil CoCounsel, which we believe will change the way lawyers approach their work. CoCounsel harnesses the power of OpenAI’s cutting-edge technology to offer lawyers a seamless and efficient research experience that will help them save time, reduce costs, and ultimately achieve better outcomes for their clients.”

CoCounsel uses natural language processing (NLP) technology to understand legal documents, making it easier for lawyers to search for relevant information. The AI assistant can also predict which cases and statutes are most relevant to a given legal issue, providing users with a comprehensive list of sources to draw from.

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Casetext. “We’re thrilled to partner with Casetext to bring the power of OpenAI’s technology to the legal industry. CoCounsel is a game-changer for lawyers, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

CoCounsel’s advanced search capabilities are powered by Casetext’s database of legal documents, which includes over 10 million cases and statutes. The technology also provides users with a built-in document editor, allowing them to draft legal briefs and other documents within the CoCounsel platform.

The launch of CoCounsel comes at a time when many law firms are seeking to adopt AI-powered tools to improve their efficiency and reduce costs. With its user-friendly interface and powerful search capabilities, CoCounsel is poised to become a valuable asset for legal professionals across the industry.

Via The Impactlab