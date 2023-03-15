The device, known as X-AR, is designed to help people locate specific items in small environments.

A team of researchers from MIT has developed a new headset that can provide users with “x-ray vision” by using a combination of sensors and AI technology. The headset has the potential to revolutionize a range of industries, from medicine to construction.

The headset, which looks like a pair of glasses, uses a combination of sensors to detect objects in the environment, including walls and furniture. The sensors then feed data to an AI algorithm that is able to reconstruct a 3D model of the environment in real-time. The result is a visual display that allows users to see through walls and other objects, providing them with a unique perspective on their surroundings.

According to the lead author of the study, Alexei Efros, the technology has the potential to be used in a range of applications, including in the medical field. “We think this technology could be used to help doctors see inside the body without the need for invasive procedures,” he said.

The headset has already been tested in a range of scenarios, including in a construction site, where it was used to detect hidden pipes and other objects. The technology could also be used in search and rescue missions, allowing first responders to see through walls and debris to locate victims.

The development of the x-ray vision headset is a significant step forward in the field of augmented reality, which has the potential to transform a range of industries. The researchers are now working to optimize the technology for commercial use, with the goal of bringing it to market within the next few years.

Overall, the x-ray vision headset represents an exciting breakthrough in the field of AR, with the potential to revolutionize a range of industries. The technology could have a significant impact on everything from medicine to construction, providing users with a unique and valuable perspective on their surroundings.

Via The Impactlab