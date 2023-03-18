Advances in technology are bringing us closer to a future where robotic human augments, similar to those seen in the Cyberpunk genre, are a reality. Researchers at Stanford University have developed a new type of flexible electronic device that can be implanted into the body, allowing for the creation of sophisticated robotic human augments.

The new device, called a “neural interface,” is a thin, flexible, and stretchable electronic device that can be implanted directly into the brain or other parts of the body. The neural interface is designed to interface with the nervous system and can be used to monitor brain activity, stimulate nerve cells, or control prosthetic devices.

According to the researchers, the neural interface has several advantages over existing implantable devices. It is more flexible and can conform to the shape of the brain or other parts of the body, reducing the risk of damage to surrounding tissues. It is also less invasive and can be implanted using a minimally invasive surgical technique.

The neural interface has been tested in animal models and has shown promising results. The researchers hope that it could be used to develop a wide range of robotic human augments, from prosthetic limbs to brain-machine interfaces that allow for direct control of computers and other electronic devices.

The development of neural interfaces is just one example of the many advances being made in the field of robotics and human augmentation. As technology continues to evolve, we can expect to see more sophisticated and innovative robotic human augments that blur the line between man and machine.

However, there are also concerns about the ethical implications of these advancements. As with any new technology, there are risks associated with the development and use of robotic human augments. It will be important to consider these risks and work to address them as the technology continues to evolve.

In the words of the researchers at Stanford University, “The potential benefits of robotic human augments are enormous, but we must also be mindful of the potential risks and work to ensure that these technologies are developed and used in a safe and responsible manner.”

Via The Impactlab