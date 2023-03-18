Honda has unveiled its latest autonomous robot, the “Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle,” which is designed to help with tasks on construction sites. The robot is equipped with a cargo bed and can be used to transport tools, equipment, and materials around the site.

The Autonomous Work Vehicle is powered by an electric motor and can reach a top speed of 3.7 mph. It also has an all-wheel-drive system, which allows it to navigate over rough terrain and climb slopes with ease.

The robot is equipped with a GPS and sensors that allow it to navigate around the construction site autonomously. It can also be operated manually using a remote control. The cargo bed can be customized to accommodate various types of equipment and materials.

According to Honda, the Autonomous Work Vehicle can help increase efficiency and safety on construction sites by reducing the need for human workers to perform manual labor. The robot can transport heavy materials and equipment, reducing the risk of injury to workers.

Honda has already begun testing the Autonomous Work Vehicle on a construction site in Japan. The robot is expected to be available for purchase in the United States in the near future.

In a press release, Honda stated, “We are excited about the potential of our Autonomous Work Vehicle to improve efficiency and safety on construction sites. This robot represents the latest advancement in our robotics technology and demonstrates our commitment to developing innovative solutions to real-world problems.”

The Autonomous Work Vehicle is just one of many autonomous robots being developed by Honda. The company has also developed robots for use in agriculture and firefighting, among other industries. As autonomous technology continues to evolve, we can expect to see more innovative robots like the Autonomous Work Vehicle being developed for a wide range of applications.

Via The Impactlab