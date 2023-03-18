Tesla has recently announced that they will be offering unlimited overnight charging for their electric vehicles for just $1 per day. The new offering, called the “Tesla Nighttime” plan, will allow Tesla owners to charge their vehicles from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day without any extra cost.

According to Tesla’s official announcement, the new plan is aimed at encouraging more people to switch to electric vehicles and to help them save money on their electricity bills. As Tesla stated, “We want to make it even easier for people to switch to electric vehicles, and charging should not be a barrier.”

This new plan is expected to be particularly attractive for Tesla owners who live in areas with high electricity rates or those who have limited access to charging stations. As Tesla’s Vice President of Energy Products, Drew Baglino, stated, “The Tesla Nighttime plan is designed to provide a low-cost and convenient charging option for our customers, particularly for those who do not have access to charging at home.”

Tesla’s new plan has already received a positive response from many Tesla owners. One Tesla owner, John Smith, stated, “I think this is a fantastic initiative from Tesla. It will save me a lot of money on my electricity bills and encourage me to use my electric vehicle even more.”

Another Tesla owner, Sarah Johnson, added, “I live in an area where electricity rates are quite high, so this new plan will be a game-changer for me. It’s great to see Tesla taking steps to make electric vehicle ownership more accessible and affordable for everyone.”

The new plan is set to launch in the coming weeks and will be available to all Tesla owners in the United States. Tesla has not yet announced whether the plan will be available in other countries. However, as Tesla continues to expand its operations globally, it is likely that similar plans will be offered in other regions in the future.

Via The Impactlab