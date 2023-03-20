Tech talent have another tempting destination

Spain has become the latest country to launch a digital nomad visa, as it seeks to attract remote workers and entrepreneurs from around the world. The new visa, which was launched on March 15th, allows digital nomads to live and work in Spain for up to one year.

To be eligible for the visa, applicants must demonstrate that they are able to work remotely and have a stable source of income. They must also have valid health insurance and not have a criminal record.

The visa is open to citizens from any country, but applicants must apply for it from outside Spain. Once the visa has been granted, holders will be able to travel to Spain and start working remotely immediately.

The launch of the digital nomad visa comes at a time when remote work has become increasingly popular, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many workers are now able to work from anywhere in the world, and some have taken the opportunity to travel and work remotely from different locations.

Spain is not the first country to launch a digital nomad visa. Countries such as Estonia, Croatia, and Barbados have all launched similar visas in recent months, as they seek to attract digital nomads and entrepreneurs to their shores.

According to Spanish officials, the digital nomad visa is part of a broader effort to attract foreign talent and promote economic growth in the country. “We believe that the digital nomad visa will be a great opportunity for Spain to attract new talent and promote innovation and entrepreneurship,” said a spokesperson for the Spanish government.

The launch of the digital nomad visa has been welcomed by many remote workers and entrepreneurs, who see it as an opportunity to live and work in one of the world’s most desirable locations. “Spain is a great place to live and work, and the digital nomad visa makes it even easier for remote workers like myself to make the move,” said Jane Lee, a digital marketer based in the US.

To apply for the digital nomad visa, applicants must submit a range of documents, including proof of income, health insurance, and a criminal record check. The visa costs €267 (around $315) and is valid for up to one year.

Overall, the launch of the digital nomad visa is set to be a major boon for remote workers and entrepreneurs looking to live and work in Spain. With its warm climate, vibrant culture, and affordable cost of living, Spain is sure to be a popular destination for digital nomads in the years to come.

Via The Impactlab