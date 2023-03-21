Rocket Lab, the California-based space technology company, has unveiled the world’s first 3D-printed rocket engine named Terran R. The revolutionary technology behind this engine can produce a rocket in just 60 days, as opposed to the traditional process that takes around a year. Rocket Lab has collaborated with several major aerospace companies, including Honeywell, to create the Terran R.

According to Rocket Lab’s founder and CEO Peter Beck, this new engine marks a significant step forward in rocket technology. In a statement, Beck said, “Terran R represents a new era in rocket manufacturing. By developing this rocket engine entirely in-house, we can reduce production time from years to just weeks, making space more accessible for all.”

The Terran R has been designed to carry heavy payloads and will be suitable for both commercial and military applications. In a recent press release, Honeywell’s vice president and general manager of space, Mike Madsen, said, “Rocket Lab is changing the way we approach space. Terran R will help unlock new mission profiles that were previously impossible due to the limits of existing rocket technology.”

The Terran R engine is made up of over 300 3D-printed components, and Rocket Lab has already tested several prototypes. The company plans to conduct a full-scale test launch in 2024, with the first Terran R-powered rocket scheduled to launch in 2025.

The development of the Terran R engine is part of Rocket Lab’s larger initiative to make space more accessible and affordable. According to Beck, the company’s ultimate goal is to create an entire 3D-printed rocket that can be manufactured and launched in a matter of weeks. “We’re reimagining how we can get to space and leveraging technology that hasn’t been used before to create a new launch vehicle,” he said.

In conclusion, the Terran R engine has the potential to revolutionize the space industry and make space more accessible than ever before. As Rocket Lab continues to innovate and push the boundaries of rocket technology, it is exciting to imagine what the future of space exploration may hold.

Via The Impactlab