Engineered Arts is using the technology to teach its robot new language skills

ChatGPT, a language model developed by OpenAI, is being used to give humanoid robots the ability to speak in multiple languages. The technology, which is being developed by a team at the University of Southern California, allows robots to understand and respond to natural language input in real-time.

Using ChatGPT, the researchers have developed a system that enables robots to generate human-like responses to spoken language. The system can translate between languages on the fly, allowing the robot to converse with people who speak different languages.

The researchers believe that this technology could have a range of applications, from customer service to healthcare. For example, a robot equipped with this technology could provide medical advice to people in different countries, or assist tourists in navigating foreign cities.

According to the lead researcher on the project, Dr. Maja Mataric, “This technology could revolutionize the way we interact with robots. By giving them the ability to speak in multiple languages, we can make robots more accessible and useful to people around the world.”

The team is now working to refine the technology and improve the accuracy of the translations. They believe that with further development, this technology could become a game-changer in the field of robotics.

As the use of robots becomes more prevalent in society, the ability for them to communicate effectively with humans will become increasingly important. The development of this technology is a significant step towards creating robots that are capable of conversing with people in a natural and intuitive way.

By The Impactlab