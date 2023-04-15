A new study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research has found that an AI model, created using tweets, can help in the early detection of mental disorders. The model was developed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, and it uses machine learning algorithms to analyze the language used in tweets.

The researchers collected tweets from Twitter users who had disclosed their mental health status in their bios or in their tweets. They then used the tweets to train a machine learning model to recognize patterns in the language used by people with mental disorders. The model was trained on data from over 6,000 Twitter users.

The study found that the model was able to accurately predict mental disorders in users based on their tweets. The researchers hope that the model can be used to help in the early detection of mental disorders, as well as to develop targeted interventions for people with mental health issues.

According to the lead author of the study, Dr. Vipul Agarwal, “Social media platforms such as Twitter provide a wealth of data that can be used to understand people’s mental health status. By analyzing the language used in tweets, we can identify patterns that may be indicative of mental disorders.”

Dr. Agarwal also emphasized that the model is not intended to replace traditional diagnostic methods, but rather to complement them. “Our model is not a replacement for clinical diagnosis by mental health professionals, but it can help to identify people who may be at risk and encourage them to seek help,” he said.

The use of AI in mental health is a growing field, with many researchers exploring the potential of machine learning algorithms to help in the diagnosis and treatment of mental disorders. The development of this model using tweets is a promising step towards using AI to improve mental health outcomes.

By The Impactlab