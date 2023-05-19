The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has brought about significant changes in the tech industry, permeating various sectors and capturing the interest of the masses. From AI art-generating apps like DALL-E mini to the creation of stunning artwork based on text prompts, its popularity continues to grow. However, as more companies embrace AI, concerns arise regarding its potential for misuse and the potential impact on employment.

In an effort to promote responsible AI use, Google recently announced measures aimed at enhancing transparency when utilizing the technology for art production. While acknowledging the legitimate concerns, it is worth noting that individuals who enjoy AI for personal entertainment can also explore another aspect of the technology: mobile gaming.

Google’s Arts & Culture, a non-profit initiative that seeks to make creative content more accessible online, along with its artist residency program, now offers the opportunity to experience AI art through several game experiments that explore unique applications of the technology. These games invite players to identify AI-generated images from lineups, guess monuments in an AI-generated world, and more. To engage with these games developed by Google’s Arts & Culture department, follow these steps:

Visit artsandculture.google.com or download and launch the Arts & Culture app on Android or iOS. Navigate to the menu bar and click or tap “Play” or the game controller icon. Choose a game from the list by clicking or tapping its icon. Most games will have a “Play game” option, while others may feature a “Launch experiment” button. Click or tap either to initiate the activity. Some games may require the use of your smartphone’s camera.

While there are various Arts & Culture activities available, only a few revolve around AI. One such game is “Haiku Imagined,” where players can witness the unique form of Japanese short-form poetry enhanced by AI-generated typography, video imagery, and music. In this game, users can select traditional or modern haiku poems represented by graphic tiles. At the time of writing, the game icon may not be visible on the Arts & Culture Play page but can be found through platform search.

Another game, “Odd One Out,” challenges players to identify AI-generated art among genuine masterpieces featured on Google Arts & Culture. With a time limit and four attempts, players must distinguish the AI-generated piece to advance. Those interested in geography and world history can explore “Un-Dough!” In this game, generative AI covers famous landmarks with dough, and players must guess the name of the monument by selecting the correct letters. Seven attempts are available to complete the landmark’s name. Lastly, there’s “XYZ Toy,” a word-guessing game based on AI-generated typography. Players must decipher a word using Scrabble-like tiles, each displaying a letter in a clue-laden font style. Five attempts are provided to guess the word correctly.

These AI-infused games offer an engaging way to interact with the technology and explore its creative potential.

By Impact Lab