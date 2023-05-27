Recent reports have revealed that Apple has banned the use of AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, this doesn’t mean that the tech giant isn’t actively working on its own generative AI plans. In fact, Apple has significantly increased its hiring efforts in the AI field, with 28 new AI-focused job openings added in the first three weeks of May alone. These positions include senior engineers, research scientists, special project managers, and more, as Apple aims to leverage generative AI to revolutionize its mobile computing platforms.

Apple’s intensified focus on AI roles was spotted by TechCrunch, highlighting the company’s commitment to expanding its AI workforce. While Apple is constantly hiring and maintaining a certain number of open AI positions due to its size, the addition of 28 new AI openings in the past 19 days, many of which specifically mention “generative AI,” is notable.

Currently, there are a total of 88 open AI-related jobs at Apple. More than one-third of these positions were posted this month, and 48 of them (over half) were added since March 2023. Apple is clearly not sitting on the sidelines when it comes to AI development.

While Apple CEO Tim Cook hasn’t divulged specific details about the company’s next-gen AI projects, he recently expressed his interest in generative artificial intelligence. Acknowledging the discussions surrounding tools like ChatGPT, Cook emphasized that certain issues need to be addressed. However, he concluded with enthusiasm, stating that Apple sees AI as a “huge” field and will continue investing in related technologies for its products.

In line with these efforts, 9to5Mac discovered that Apple is testing new natural language-generating features for Siri, and the latest job listings align with this focus. The multitude, frequency, and relevance of the new AI job postings not only confirm Apple’s dedication to natural language AI features but also indicate its pursuit of generative AI applications across various platforms and services.

Most of the new AI roles are based in Cupertino, while some are situated in San Diego, Austin, Seattle, and other locations. Apple’s belief in the transformative power of generative AI for iPhone and iPad is evident, as Cook’s previous statement resonates in a job description for a “Visual Generative Modeling Research Engineer.” This description highlights Apple’s expectation that generative AI will “transform” its mobile computing platforms.

While Apple’s ban on external AI tools like ChatGPT may raise questions, the primary reasons behind this decision are security and privacy. Apple aims to safeguard its proprietary information by preventing potential compromises through third-party tools.

Conclusion:

With a surge in job openings and a clear focus on generative AI, Apple is actively pursuing advancements in the field to transform its mobile computing platforms. Despite the ban on external AI tools, the company remains committed to delivering innovative AI experiences while prioritizing security and privacy.

By Impact Lab