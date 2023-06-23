Packing a full-sized robot for space travel presents challenges due to limited space inside rockets bound for the Moon or even Mars. To overcome this obstacle, engineers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) have developed Mori3, a modular robot that can assemble from smaller parts, forming a connected swarm with a shared intelligence.

Mori3’s design allows it to transform from a basic triangle shape into various 3D objects using polygon meshing, as detailed in a recent publication in Nature Machine Intelligence. The aim is to create an origami-like robot that can adapt its size, shape, and function based on the environment and task at hand, making it suitable for future applications in Moon colonies and potentially on Mars. Each individual module may not seem impressive on its own, but when connected, the triangle pieces operate collectively as a swarm. The Mori3 robot possesses some level of autonomy, enabling it to modify its shape, attach to different modules, and establish communication among the pieces to form functional structures.

Rethinking traditional robotics was crucial to the development of Mori3, as stated by Christoph Belke, a post-doctoral researcher in robotics. The team demonstrated that polygon meshing is a viable robotic strategy, marking a significant shift in understanding the potential of modular robots.

In action, Mori3 resembles a robotic spider or a versatile canine. Once assembled, it can move, manipulate and transport objects, as well as interact with its users. The robot is specifically designed to fit into spacecraft and perform basic activities based on its shape, but it is not intended for sophisticated tasks. Jamie Paik, director of the Reconfigurable Robotics Lab, emphasizes that polygonal and polymorphic robots, like Mori3, offer effectiveness across various applications. However, she acknowledges that specialized robots may outperform a general-purpose robot like Mori3 in specific domains.

What sets Mori3 apart is its versatility, allowing it to adapt and fulfill multiple roles, as stated by Jamie Paik. While Mori3’s deployment in space exploration holds promise, it remains essential to recognize that the robot is currently in its early stages of development. Further advancements and refinements will be necessary before its full potential can be realized.

By Impact Lab