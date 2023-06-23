Telo, an innovative company, has unveiled its mini electric pickup truck, finally offering a refreshing alternative to the dominating presence of hulking electric trucks on the road. Combining the functionality of a Toyota Tacoma with the compact footprint of a Mini Cooper, Telo’s design presents the best of both worlds, surpassing the massive size of current and upcoming EV pickups such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck, and Rivian R1T. Despite its compact nature, the Telo truck delivers an impressive range and is equally at ease maneuvering into tight city parking spaces or venturing out on exciting weekend adventures.

In terms of interior space, the Telo truck matches the Toyota Tacoma, comfortably accommodating up to five passengers in its default configuration. The exterior features a 60-inch bed, mirroring the truck bed length of the Tacoma. However, the entire Telo truck measures a mere 152 inches in length, 73 inches in width, and 66 inches in height—similar to the dimensions of a Mini Cooper.

Telo promotes a modular design, allowing owners to configure the mini pickup truck according to their specific needs. By removing the back seats, the truck bed can be extended to fit eight-foot-long plywood sheets or a surfboard, even with the tailgate up. Alternatively, adding an extra row of seats to the truck bed enables seating for up to eight individuals. For enhanced comfort, a storage tunnel beneath the bed can be converted into a footbed, while a detachable hard top can be installed on the truck bed, providing a minivan-like experience. Despite the meticulous attention given to its design, the Telo truck does not compromise on power. It boasts impressive performance, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just four seconds, featuring 500 horsepower, and reaching a top speed of 125 mph. With a 106 kWh battery, it offers a range of 350 miles and can be fast-charged from 20 to 80 percent in only 20 minutes.

Telo has commenced preorders for its mini electric pickup truck, requiring a fully-refundable deposit of $152—a clever nod to the truck’s length in inches. The EV startup aims to complete a prototype by summer, produce 500 hand-built vehicles by the end of 2025, and further increase production to 10,000 units in 2026.

While heavy-duty pickup trucks undoubtedly serve a purpose, Telo’s miniature design fills a void in the current market. Notably, its compact size contributes to improved safety with a shorter nose, resulting in enhanced visibility. However, it’s important to acknowledge that Telo is currently a startup, necessitating caution and anticipation until the truck officially hits the market.

