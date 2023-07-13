In a groundbreaking achievement, a team of 19 computer scientists from five institutions in China has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool capable of designing a working computer within a remarkably short timeframe of under five hours. Their research aimed to demonstrate that machines can create computer chips in a manner similar to human designers.

The researchers asserted that their AI system accomplished the feat at a speed approximately 1,000 times faster than a human team could have achieved, representing a significant stride towards constructing self-evolving machines. In a research paper detailing their findings, the scientists emphasized the significance of design activity as a distinguishing factor of humanity and traditional machines. They stated, “Endowing machines with design abilities at the human level or beyond has been a long-term pursuit.”

The project centered around the layout of an industrial-scale RISC-V CPU, capable of running the Linux operating system and demonstrating an impressive validation accuracy of 99.99 percent in tests. The AI tool bypassed the manual programming and verification processes typically involved in the design cycle, which the researchers noted consume a substantial amount of time and resources, ranging from 60 to 80 percent for human teams.

One notable aspect of the research was the AI’s ability to autonomously make discoveries related to computer design. It uncovered the von Neumann architecture, a fundamental concept in computer architecture first introduced in 1945. While the overall performance of the designed CPU is relatively modest compared to modern computers, operating at a level similar to an Intel 80486SX CPU from 1991, the development of this AI-driven approach has the potential to revolutionize the semiconductor industry by significantly reducing the design cycle.

The study, titled “Pushing the limits of machine design: Automated CPU design with AI,” provides comprehensive insights into the researchers’ innovative work. Notably, leading AI chip manufacturer Nvidia has previously employed AI to optimize its computer chip designs, introducing a new AI-powered chip design approach in March. This approach could potentially enhance the cost and performance of CPUs to a considerable degree.

The successful development of an AI tool capable of rapidly designing functional computers not only showcases the remarkable progress in the field but also opens up new avenues for transforming the semiconductor industry. The researchers’ breakthrough paves the way for significant reductions in the design cycle, unlocking opportunities for faster innovation and improved efficiency in computer chip development.

By Impact Lab