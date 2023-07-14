Introduction: After extensive discussions, the debate surrounding job displacement caused by artificial intelligence (AI) is converging toward a consensus. Contrary to concerns about widespread unemployment, historical evidence suggests that macro-level technological advancements have not led to long-term job losses. Additionally, the declining working-age populations in most advanced countries further mitigate the risk of significant job displacement. However, the rapid adoption of ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies by companies could result in substantial short-term job displacement. By comparing AI with the rise of electricity in the early 20th century, we can draw lessons on how to manage this transition effectively.

The Slow Integration of Previous Technologies: Historically, the transition from old technologies to new ones occurred gradually, allowing the economy time to adapt. For example, when factories shifted from steam-powered central driveshafts to electric motors, it took decades for the transformation to complete. This slow process enabled the absorption of displaced workers into new industries and the creation of entirely new job opportunities. Similarly, the spread of computing in the mid-20th century, though faster than electrification, still occurred at a pace that prevented mass unemployment.

AI’s Unique Challenges: AI differs from previous technological advancements because companies are swiftly integrating it into their operations, resulting in job losses before the gains materialize. White-collar workers, in particular, may be vulnerable in the short term. Analysts describe this phenomenon as an “AI gold rush” driven by advanced chipmakers like Nvidia, with estimates suggesting that a quarter of all current work tasks in the United States and Europe could be eliminated, potentially affecting tens of millions of people. Many individuals who believed their specialized knowledge provided job security may find themselves facing unforeseen challenges.

Mitigating the Risk: Two potential avenues exist for mitigating the risk of job displacement. The first involves government intervention, either by slowing down the commercial adoption of AI (highly unlikely) or providing welfare programs and retraining opportunities for the newly unemployed. However, an alternative approach that avoids unintended consequences is for companies to rapidly integrate generative AI into their systems, not just for task automation but also to empower employees to achieve higher productivity. A radical redesign of corporate processes has the potential to stimulate new value creation, leading to the generation of sufficient new jobs to overcome the short-term displacement trap if embraced by many companies.

The Role of Innovation: To avoid overreliance on government intervention, a multitude of companies must innovate at an accelerated pace to create new jobs in tandem with the elimination of existing ones. While companies have traditionally excelled at cutting costs, the challenge lies in fostering a culture of innovation. Unlike the past, where a few aggressive companies gradually transformed industries over time, the rapid transition to AI necessitates many companies innovating swiftly to maintain a balance between job creation and elimination. By embracing AI in an offensive manner, companies can position themselves to thrive in the long run.

Going on the Offensive with AI: Several companies are already taking an offensive approach to AI innovation. Elon Musk, known for trailblazing in reusable rockets and electric cars, aims to make Twitter a leader in AI, much like Microsoft and Google. To understand what it means for a company to go on offense with AI, let’s examine the characteristics that distinguish agile, innovative companies from their neutral or defensive counterparts.

Key Drivers for Agile Innovation: In a study of 26 sizable companies from 2006 to 2022, researchers identified eight drivers of agile innovation: existential purpose, customer-centricity, influence within the organization, a startup mindset, boldness, radical collaboration, tempo control, and bimodal operations. The ability to sustain these drivers over time proves challenging for large organizations but contributes significantly to agile innovation.

A Bias for Boldness: Mere investment in AI is unlikely to yield substantial gains. Companies must embrace boldness and minimize risk aversion to create significant value and establish a defensible niche. Cautious investment may provide incremental improvements but won’t protect against future competition or address the macroeconomic challenges associated with AI. By investing aggressively in AI, companies like Adobe and Nvidia have demonstrated the courage to elevate what users can achieve and pave the way for higher-value offerings.

A Startup Mentality: Adopting a startup mentality, regardless of a company’s age or size, is crucial for successful AI integration. Startups excel at swiftly identifying market opportunities and pivoting to meet customer demands. While large companies possess abundant resources, their slow pace, inherent barriers, and risk aversion often impede market entry. By embracing the startup mindset, companies can compete effectively and rapidly capitalize on AI’s potential. Amazon’s success with AI-driven innovations, exemplified by the Echo speaker and Alexa digital assistant, highlights the value of this mentality in creating new channels for added value and job opportunities.

Conclusion: To prevent mass unemployment and harness the power of AI, companies must break free from risk-averse behaviors and accelerate the adoption of AI technologies. By embracing boldness and a startup mentality, companies can drive agile innovation, create new jobs, and position themselves for long-term success. Employees, too, can invest in AI skills to enhance their own careers and contribute to value creation. Rather than fearing innovation, we must collectively harness the power of AI to achieve higher levels of achievement and prosperity.

By Impact Lab