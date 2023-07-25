Prosthetic limbs have long been the go-to solution for replacing missing limbs, but their limited manageability and reliability pose challenges. To address this, a collaborative effort between surgeons and engineers has led to a groundbreaking solution. By modifying the structure of the residual limb and incorporating sensors and a skeletal implant, the bionic prosthesis can now access a wealth of information, enabling users to command numerous robotic joints with precision.

Professor Max Ortiz Catalan, a leading figure in bionics and prosthesis development, spearheaded the research initiative at the Center for Bionics and Pain Research (CBPR) in Sweden. The team’s success lies in rerouting nerves to alternative muscle targets in a distributed and simultaneous manner, significantly enhancing prosthetic control. This approach, combined with the osseointegration technique, revolutionizes the way prosthetic limbs are attached, offering greater comfort and efficiency.

Osseointegration involves implanting a titanium anchor within the residual bone, providing a strong and secure connection for the prosthesis. Dr. Rickard Brånemark, a renowned expert in osseointegration, is pleased with the remarkable functionality achieved through the surgical and engineering innovation for individuals with arm amputations. Having dedicated decades to the development of this concept, Dr. Brånemark’s expertise has played a pivotal role in its success.

The surgery took place at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Sweden, where Dr. Paolo Sassu, an experienced surgeon and leader in the field, performed the neuromuscular reconstruction procedure. Collaborating with bionic engineers at CBPR, Dr. Sassu successfully integrated advanced microsurgical techniques and implanted electrodes, allowing precise control of individual fingers in a prosthetic arm and even providing sensory feedback.

This cutting-edge innovation offers new hope for patients with arm amputations, marking a significant advancement in the field of prosthetics. The success of this collaborative effort brings us closer to achieving enhanced mobility and functionality for amputees, paving the way for a brighter future in the realm of bionics and prosthetics.

By Impact Lab