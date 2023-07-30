While self-driving autonomous vehicles on land have become more familiar, an exciting frontier lies in autonomous vehicles for ocean exploration. US-based startup Saildrone is leading the charge, crafting uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) equipped with cutting-edge nautical data collection technology. These autonomous ocean explorers are revolutionizing marine research, weather tracking, ocean floor mapping, and much more.

Saildrone’s USVs have already achieved impressive feats, including tracking hurricanes in the North Atlantic, discovering a 3,200-foot underwater mountain in the Pacific Ocean, and mapping previously uncharted ocean floors. “We’ve sailed into three major hurricanes, and right through the eye of Hurricane Sam, and all the vehicles came out the other side — they are pretty robust platforms,” said Blythe Towal, vice president of software engineering at Saildrone.

One of the significant advantages of USVs in ocean exploration is their ability to collect vast amounts of data using minimal resources. They can replace the need for crewed vessels, thus keeping more people out of hazardous roles and potential harm. Saildrone’s missions rely on advanced AI technology, made possible through Nvidia’s computing technology.

To process the data streams efficiently, Saildrone leverages Nvidia Jetson modules for AI applications. Additionally, Saildrone optimizes its prototypes using the Nvidia Deepstream SDK for intelligent video analytics and vision AI services. The Jetson modules play a crucial role in enabling the USVs to handle significant data processing while running primarily on solar and wind power. This ensures higher power efficiency, a vital aspect of their extended and ambitious missions.

Saildrone’s partnership with Nvidia Inception has been instrumental in their growth, providing access to Nvidia’s technology, experts, resources, and connections with venture capitalists and investors. This support enables Saildrone to continue pushing the boundaries of ocean research.

In the future, Saildrone plans to use this cutting-edge technology in further research, including a partnership with Seabed 2030 to comprehensively map the world’s ocean floors by 2030. With Saildrone’s autonomous exploration and Nvidia’s AI capabilities, the ocean’s mysteries are set to be unveiled like never before.

By Impact Lab