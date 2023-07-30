Mohammad “Mo” Gawdat, former chief business officer of Google’s secretive research division X, has made intriguing predictions about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on human relationships. Gawdat believes that AI-powered sex robots will soon be so advanced that they will appear “alive” and eliminate the need for human partners in the bedroom.

Speaking on the “Impact Theory” podcast hosted by Tom Bilyeu on YouTube, Gawdat shared his vision of a radical “redesign of love and relationships.” He suggested that AI, combined with virtual reality and augmented reality headsets like Apple’s Vision Pro or a Quest 3, will enable people to simulate sexual encounters that are indistinguishable from real-life experiences. The integration of AI-powered bots with these headsets will create a deceptive illusion, making users believe they are interacting with real partners.

Gawdat emphasized how human perception can be easily manipulated by technology, citing the many illusions we already encounter in our daily lives. He argued that if AI can convincingly simulate living sex robots or virtual sexual experiences, it would blur the line between reality and artificiality.

Looking ahead, Gawdat envisioned a scenario where computer-backed systems could interface with the human brain, providing the impression of interacting with a peer. He speculated that technologies like Neuralink, which aim to connect directly to the nervous system, could further revolutionize the way humans experience intimacy, rendering the need for human partners unnecessary.

In contrast to the complexities of real-life human relationships, Gawdat contended that AI-powered interactions could offer a cleaner and more straightforward experience. He explained that AI can recreate the mental and emotional stimuli associated with intimacy, such as companionship and sexuality, through signals in the brain.

When confronted with the question of whether AI-powered bots should be considered “sentient,” Gawdat brushed it aside, stating that what matters most is the human brain’s belief in their authenticity. In essence, if individuals perceive these AI-powered experiences as real, the distinction between sentient and non-sentient becomes irrelevant.

As AI technology continues to advance, the future of love and intimacy appears poised for a profound transformation. Gawdat’s predictions offer a glimpse into a world where AI-driven relationships may become an integral part of human experiences.

By Impact Lab