Electric vehicles (EVs) are known for their battery cells that power the car’s motors, propelling it forward. However, with the right equipment, these battery systems can have an additional function beyond just powering the vehicle – they can also provide energy to homes during blackouts.

General Motors (GM) recently announced an expansion of its EV lineup’s capabilities in this regard. While initially limited to the Silverado EV RST pickup, GM has now revealed that other EVs in its portfolio, such as the Chevy Equinox, Chevy Blazer, and Cadillac Lyriq, will also be equipped to supply power to homes. This advancement is set to be integrated into GM’s retail lineup of Ultium-based electric vehicles by the model year 2026.

Ultium refers to GM’s modern battery platform, which serves as the foundation for these EVs’ enhanced capabilities. Derek Sequeira, Director of EV Ecosystem at GM, hinted at even more developments beyond the current announcement, stating that there are further innovations in the pipeline.

Notably absent from this announcement are two other GM electric vehicles: the GMC Hummer EV and the Chevy Bolt. Despite this, Sequeira assured that there are plans to incorporate the vehicle-to-home technology into these models as well, although the timing remains to be determined.

The process of using EV batteries to power homes involves specialized equipment. Electric vehicle batteries store power in direct current (DC) form, while grid charging typically involves alternating current (AC). To enable home energy transfer, the DC power must be converted back into AC. This requires bidirectional charging technology, where the vehicle’s batteries can both receive and send energy. GM’s PowerShift Charger serves this purpose.

In addition to the bidirectional charger, other components are necessary, including a bidirectional inverter to facilitate the conversion between DC and AC. A “microgrid interconnection device” is employed to create a home microgrid that can disconnect from the main grid during outages, allowing the vehicle to supply power to the home. This setup also includes a “dark start battery” to initiate power in blackout situations. According to Sequeira, the Silverado EV RST has the potential to provide power for up to 10 to 20 days under minimal loads.

GM is not the only automaker exploring the concept of using EVs to power homes. Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Nissan’s Leaf with Fermata Energy’s technology are among the pioneers in this field. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 also offer unique power transfer capabilities.

Although the recently announced electric Cadillac Escalade IQ supports home powering, its premium price tag of around $130,000 makes it an expensive solution for blackout preparedness. Industry experts stress the importance of extending this technology to more affordable models, highlighting the significance of making backup power accessible to a wider range of consumers.

By Impact Lab