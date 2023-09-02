Walking just got a turbo boost with “Moonwalkers,” an AI-powered invention by American start-up Shift Robotics. These shoe attachments can increase your walking speed by up to 250%, propelling you at a top speed of 11 km/h, equivalent to the pace of a moving walkway.

Resembling skates but with a vital difference, the “Moonwalkers” won’t leave you careening off balance. Thanks to machine learning algorithms, they synchronize with your steps, halting when you do. They can even lock for stair ascents or descents and automatically adjust speed when going downhill. To engage the brake, lift your right heel and place it down, fully locking the wheels. To resume your brisk pace, unlock them by lifting your right heel in the air and rotating it clockwise while keeping your toe on the ground.

A TikTok video showcasing these shoes went viral, amassing 24.9 million views. Shift Robotics’ CEO, Xunjie Zhang, was inspired to create the “Moonwalkers” after a near scooter accident during his commute. He pondered why more people don’t walk to work—a safer, eco-friendly alternative.

Zhang’s company seeks to enhance walking rather than replace it. With a team of jet propulsion engineers and roboticists, they spent five years developing these AI-enhanced shoes, which adapt to each user’s gait in under 10 steps.

These shoes stand out with a critical safety feature: “no freewheeling.” They remain locked unless you’re actively walking. Secured with a magnetic buckle, they offer additional safety and control.

The “Moonwalkers” were successfully tested by individuals aged 15 to over 60, most of whom became proficient within 10 to 15 minutes. Currently available only in the United States, they come with a price tag of $1,399 per pair, which has garnered some playful comments on social media about “expensive roller skates.”

Shift Robotics sees these shoes as a way to enhance walking’s efficiency and speed, offering a novel solution to the age-old activity.

