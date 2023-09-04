Tomorrow.io, a weather intelligence firm, announced a significant breakthrough as its radar satellites now possess the unique capability to monitor precipitation intensity from space. This achievement positions Tomorrow.io in esteemed company alongside NASA and JAXA (The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), as one of the few entities to have achieved such measurements from orbit.

These satellites represent a crucial advancement in global weather forecasting, offering real-time radar-based insights for every location on Earth. With billions of people residing beyond the reach of conventional radar coverage, Tomorrow.io aims to close this gap in terms of availability and affordability.

John Springmann, Senior Vice President of Space and Sensors at Tomorrow.io, highlighted their mission to enhance global weather forecast accuracy by expanding their satellite constellation following initial measurements. The broader constellation will drive a revolution in weather prediction worldwide.

However, Tomorrow.io is not the sole player in the quest to monitor weather from space. California-based Rocket Lab has plans to deploy seven miniature satellites to gather data on Earth’s atmosphere for improved weather forecasting. NASA, the U.S. space agency, will also explore swarm technology, demonstrating how satellites can collaborate for diverse functions, including in-space network communication and spacecraft navigation.

NASA’s tests will encompass autonomous maneuvering, studying the independent observational capabilities of small spacecraft to support future scientific missions. Additionally, twin 3U satellites from Spire Global Inc., based in Virginia, will provide real-time observations of Earth’s turbulent atmosphere interacting with GPS satellite radio waves. This will contribute to enhancing the precision of long-term weather forecasts.

Tomorrow.io’s pioneering work is partly supported by contracts exceeding $20 million from the Defense Department, and the company has a collaborative research and development agreement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

