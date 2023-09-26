Galvorn, a remarkable material, is making waves in the world of green technology. According to a LinkedIn article, Galvorn is not only stronger than steel but also lighter than aluminum and boasts the conductivity of copper. While its speed in comparison to a bullet remains untested, experts at Houston-based DexMat believe that this innovative material has the potential to transform the landscape of green technology.

One of Galvorn’s most significant advantages is its potential to replace the rare and expensive copper—a crucial metal in electronics, as highlighted in a report from GreenBiz. The inventors behind Galvorn aspire to replace environmentally harmful materials, contribute to cleaner air, and advance green technology as they introduce their “magical” material to the world.

The creation of Galvorn was made possible through a substantial investment of over $20 million from various tech heavyweights, including two U.S. Air Force research agencies, the Department of Energy, and NASA, as reported by GreenBiz.

Investor Shomik Dutta, managing partner at Overture Climate VC, expressed excitement about DexMat’s potential climate impact, stating, “DexMat’s potential climate impact gets us dizzy.” Galvorn is available in various forms, such as tape, yarn, thread, or mesh, with its inspiration drawn from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.” Despite its literary origins, this material is far from fiction, and it can stand up to real-world challenges.

Galvorn’s production process is a high-tech marvel involving the splitting of hydrocarbons, as detailed by GreenBiz. The true value of Galvorn becomes evident in its applications, including lighter and faster vehicles, improved wind-turbine blades, and enhanced battery conductivity for more efficient renewable power storage. It is even being used to help de-ice airplane wings.

Dutta pointed out that incorporating Galvorn fibers into concrete and other materials could strengthen buildings and infrastructure, extending their lifespan. DexMat’s goal is to render carbon-heavy resources like copper obsolete, aligning with the ongoing global transformation driven by the climate crisis, the clean energy transition, and the “electrify everything” movement.

DexMat takes pride in its clean manufacturing process, which utilizes electricity, often sourced from renewables. Since Galvorn is derived from carbon, it effectively traps and stores heat, preventing its contribution to global warming—a critical aspect emphasized by the company.

“The potential for impact in various fields is immense,” Dutta noted, highlighting the far-reaching possibilities of this groundbreaking material. Galvorn’s emergence promises a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future for industries and infrastructure worldwide.

