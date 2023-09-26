Microsoft is pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence (AI) integration in its products with the unveiling of Microsoft Copilot on September 21. This innovative technology combines AI language models with Windows interfaces, promising enhanced user experiences and productivity.

Microsoft Copilot will seamlessly integrate into Windows, offering users the option to access it as an app or through a right-click menu. It will feature as an add-on to popular applications like Paint, Photos, and Clipchamp. Additionally, Bing, the search engine, will receive a boost from OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 model, and Microsoft 365 Copilot will introduce a chat assistant tailored for enterprise solutions.

In their announcement, Microsoft emphasized that we are entering a new era of AI that is fundamentally reshaping our interactions with technology. The initial version of Copilot will be available as a free update for Windows 11 starting on September 26. It will later extend to Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365 later in the year.

A significant highlight of Microsoft’s AI endeavor is Microsoft 365 Copilot, designed to assist users and enterprises in streamlining repetitive tasks such as document creation, summarization, and presentations. This solution seamlessly integrates with Microsoft’s traditional applications like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and is priced at $30 per month per user, in addition to the standard Microsoft 365 subscription fee.

According to financial firm Macquarie’s projections, Microsoft boasts an estimated 382 million commercial users for its Office 365 product. If just 2.5% of these users opt for the $30 Copilot 365 upgrade, the company could potentially generate an additional $3.4 billion in annual revenue.

Furthermore, Microsoft is enhancing Bing with personalized answers and improved functionality. AI models will analyze chat history to provide users with fresh and relevant results. For instance, Bing can inform users about their favorite soccer team’s upcoming matches in their area and suggest suitable times to attend. While shopping online, Bing will engage users with tailored questions, utilizing the responses to deliver more customized search results.

Microsoft’s relentless pursuit of AI integration is redefining the way we interact with technology, promising greater efficiency and user-centric experiences across its ecosystem.

By Impact Lab