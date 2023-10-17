Recent findings reveal that executives are anticipating significant disruptions in the workforce due to artificial intelligence, with around 49% of current skills predicted to be obsolete by 2025. The observations arise from a survey conducted by edX, an online education platform, which involved 800 executives and 800 employees.

The survey exposes the concerns of executives, as 47% believe their workforces are unprepared for the future, shedding light on the urgency of addressing evolving skill demands. These quick transitions are indeed noteworthy.

Moreover, the study indicates that within the next five years, organizations are expected to eliminate more than half (56%) of entry-level knowledge worker roles due to AI. In a remarkable twist, 79% of executives foresee the emergence of entirely new job roles as AI transforms the workforce landscape. Interestingly, 56% believe that AI may partially or entirely replace their own roles.

However, there is a camp of industry leaders who remain skeptical about such dire predictions. Richard Jefts, Executive Vice President and General Manager at HCL Software, points out that AI’s immediate impact on careers may be minimal, as most companies are still in the early stages of AI adoption. He suggests that the real transformation will likely take place in the long term as AI matures.

AI’s influence on jobs and tasks is intricate and challenging to predict accurately, as noted by Frederico Braga, Head of Digital at Debiopharm. He emphasizes the need for professionals in digital fields to adapt their career goals, as daily work activities and processes are set to undergo alterations.

In some cases, adapting to AI may not require a complete career shift. Jonathan Martin, President at WEKA, suggests that individuals can harness AI as a tool to enhance their existing strengths. The value of AI is seen as augmentation rather than substitution. Vittorio Cretella, CIO of Procter and Gamble, envisions AI as “augmented intelligence” that amplifies human skills, not merely replacing them.

Intriguingly, the survey reveals that even high-level decision-makers are anxious about the potential automation of their own roles. A striking 47% of C-suite executives believe that most or all of the CEO’s role could be automated or replaced by AI, and 49% of CEOs themselves concur with this perspective.

While AI may take over certain decision-making tasks, it is emphasized that certain enduring human qualities are indispensable for running organizations. Strong soft skills, leadership, curiosity, and team engagement abilities will continue to be highly sought after.

As AI continues to evolve, skills like critical thinking, logical intelligence, interpersonal skills, and structured planning and organization are expected to become increasingly important. Conversely, repetitive tasks, analysis, content generation, and interpretation activities may decline in demand as AI becomes more integrated into daily work activities.

The survey concludes that while AI will displace some tasks, it will also boost executives’ effectiveness and free up their time for more crucial business activities, such as ideation, planning, and data-driven decision-making.

This transition towards AI adoption has made 92% of executives feel the need to improve their AI skills in the next one to two years. Many are already incorporating AI into their roles, while nearly 79% express concerns that failing to adapt to AI could leave them unprepared for the future of work.

In summary, while AI will certainly reshape careers and job roles, it is essential to recognize the enduring value of creativity, strategic thinking, and problem-solving skills that remain uniquely human. The pace of AI adoption may seem overwhelming, but understanding and leveraging AI’s potential will be critical for business professionals, particularly senior IT leaders responsible for technology understanding and implementation. Ultimately, even as AI advances, the human touch, creativity, and adaptability will continue to play a pivotal role in innovation and problem-solving.

By Impact Lab