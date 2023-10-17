Sharks have held a unique fascination for centuries, not only for their oceanic prowess but also for their remarkable ability to regenerate teeth. The idea of replicating this feat in humans has long been a dream, and a dedicated team of Japanese researchers is on the verge of making it a reality.

In an era of rapid technological and medical progress, dentistry may soon experience a groundbreaking transformation. Drawing inspiration from the perfect model provided by nature—sharks—a group of researchers is exploring the potential of enabling humans to grow new teeth. A pivotal study, published in Scientific Reports, laid the foundation for this innovative approach by uncovering the role of the USAG-1 gene in controlling the number of teeth in animals. The protein synthesized by this gene showed immense promise in the field of dentistry.

Building upon these initial findings, the Japanese research team embarked on an ambitious journey to extend their study to human teeth regeneration. Their exciting announcement followed: a clinical trial scheduled for 2024, with the ambitious goal of making this medical breakthrough accessible to the public by 2030.

For Katsu Takahashi, the lead researcher and head of the Dentistry and Oral Surgery Department at the Medical Research Institute Kitano Hospital in Osaka, this achievement has been a long-cherished dream. “The idea of growing new teeth is every dentist’s dream. I’ve been working on this since I was a graduate student. I was confident I’d be able to make it happen,” he shared passionately in an interview with Mainichi. Takahashi’s years of dedication to the field have enabled him to delve into the intricate interplay of genes in teeth growth. “The number of teeth varied through the mutation of just one gene. If we make that the target of our research, there should be a way to change the number of teeth people have,” he explained.

The preliminary findings were indeed intriguing. Blocking the USAG-1 protein facilitated teeth growth in mice, leading to the development of a medication designed to inhibit the protein, thus promoting new teeth growth. A more recent 2023 paper in Regenerative Therapy discussed the promising outcomes of the anti-USAG-1 antibody treatment in mice. The paper lamented the absence of effective tooth regrowth treatments but hailed this novel approach as “a breakthrough in treating tooth anomalies in humans.”

Dr. Takahashi’s insights further underscore the optimism surrounding this research’s trajectory. His studies revealed that nature has already embedded the blueprint for such regrowth within us. Contrary to popular belief, humans possess the beginnings of a third set of teeth, most evident in the 1 percent of the population diagnosed with hyperdontia—a condition leading to the growth of more than a full set of teeth. Furthermore, around 1 percent of humans suffer from anodontia, a genetic disorder that prevents the development of a complete set of teeth. For them, this research isn’t just groundbreaking; it’s life-changing.

With the impending clinical trial, the implications of this research stand to revolutionize dental care. If successful, the world could witness a transformative phase in dentistry by 2030.

In essence, the quest to replicate even a fraction of the awe-inspiring abilities of sharks transcends mere teeth regrowth. It’s about harnessing nature’s ingenious design, pushing the boundaries of science, and enhancing the quality of life for millions worldwide. The next decade in dentistry holds promise, and the world eagerly anticipates what the future will bring.

