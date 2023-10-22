As the Hollywood actors’ strike continues, approaching its 100th day without a resolution in sight, a significant technological advancement has breathed new life into one of the actors’ major concerns. The breakthrough in 3D scanning technology is making it increasingly feasible to capture human body movements and performances, potentially paving the way for studios to store and reuse actors’ mannerisms as 3D models indefinitely.

While 3D scanning technology has been present in Hollywood for decades, the conventional methods involved complex and time-consuming setups. These setups often included multiple cameras arranged in a 360-degree configuration around an actor’s body or, when capturing motion, the use of ping-pong ball-like “markers” attached directly to the actor along with a snug-fitting bodysuit. Even with recent advancements employing artificial intelligence, such as the UK startup Move AI, multiple cameras remained a common requirement (although Move AI now offers a limited, invitation-only release of a single-camera app).

Now, a groundbreaking approach has emerged, known as “Gaussian splatting,” which involves a series of equations. It has been traditionally employed to capture static 3D images from a single 2D camera that moves in a sequence around an object. Researchers at Huawei and the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China have modified this method to extend its capabilities to capture dynamic 3D motion, including human body movements. This modified technique, aptly named “4D Gaussian splatting,” introduces the fourth dimension—time, allowing for dynamic changes in the captured images over time.

This breakthrough in 3D scanning technology represents a promising development for Hollywood, potentially revolutionizing the way actors’ performances are preserved and reused in the industry. As the actors’ strike lingers on, the application of “4D Gaussian splatting” could offer a game-changing solution for capturing human body motions in 3D with greater efficiency and precision.

