In a strategic move to empower educators and students in the realm of manual-therapy textbooks, publisher Books of Discovery embraced augmented reality (AR) as a transformative tool. Collaborating with Ludenso, a leading AR authoring platform for publishers, the partnership aimed to enhance the learning experience for readers by incorporating 3D models and videos into their textbooks.

This collaboration reflects a broader trend where extended reality (XR) — encompassing augmented, virtual, and mixed realities — emerges as a powerful marketing tool. Major brands like Puma and Etsy have harnessed XR technology for innovative marketing campaigns, addressing challenges such as global audience outreach, scalable customer events, and personalized campaigns.

According to Eirik G. Wahlstrøm, CEO of Ludenso, XR technologies offer better user engagement, showcasing unique products globally. The adoption of XR is considered the future of marketing, providing brands with an immersive and interactive dimension of engagement. Sol Rogers, Global Director of Innovation at Magnopus, emphasizes XR’s potential to foster brand loyalty through transmedia storytelling, offering audiences a deeper connection with a brand’s story, products, and values.

Experts like Steven Van Belleghem see XR technologies transforming how brands build and maintain customer relationships. Virtual worlds and interactive events enable brands to entertain and engage with their community on a whole new level, going beyond traditional product-focused interactions.

Marketers exploring XR technologies have a range of options, from AR as a creative canvas for realistic digital content to fully immersive experiences in virtual reality. Simon Windsor, Co-CEO of Dimension Studio, notes the applications of XR in product visualization, virtual try-on, interactive games, and 3D brand experiences. Emerging technologies like generative AI, real-time rendering, volumetric capture, and neural reconstruction are expected to play crucial roles in future XR-based marketing campaigns.

Companies like Apple, with its upcoming Vision Pro headset, are pushing the boundaries of XR-based marketing. The prospect of a truly immersive way to experience and interact with brands excites marketers.

XR technology addresses common marketing challenges, helping marketers catch consumers’ attention and bridge the gap between real and virtual worlds. QR codes leading to AR apps offer immersive experiences, and XR’s ability to live in people’s personal spaces enables hyper-personalized brand campaigns. Scalability, a key concern for marketers, is addressed through XR, providing a scale that real-life events cannot match.

To succeed in XR-based marketing, understanding the target audience is essential, according to Sol Rogers. Marketers are advised to take a staggered approach to XR adoption, exploring its potential step by step. Despite being a new and evolving field with a relatively small user base, experimenting with XR is encouraged as brands navigate this transformative landscape.

By Impact Lab