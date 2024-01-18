At CES 2024, Philips has unveiled its pioneering smart deadbolt, introducing a touch-free palm reading system that allows homeowners to unlock their front doors effortlessly. The Philips 5000 Series Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt is set to hit the US market early this year, offering a retail price of $360.

This cutting-edge deadbolt marks the latest addition to Philips’ lineup of home security smart locks. It seamlessly integrates with the Philips Home Access app, providing users with the convenience of remote lock control through smart home assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Additionally, it boasts built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, simplifying the process of pairing and linking with other smart devices.

The innovative system operates by autonomously detecting unique palm vein patterns through its integrated proximity sensors. While palm sensing technology has yet to become mainstream, it is poised to gain traction with potential applications similar to this one. Notably, Amazon has already ventured into the realm of palm recognition with its payment system in Whole Foods.

Philips’ introduction of this smart door lock exemplifies the company’s commitment to expanding its range of smart home security products. These offerings encompass indoor and outdoor cameras and monitors, positioning Philips as a formidable competitor to brands like Ring in the realm of smart home security solutions.

By Impact Lab