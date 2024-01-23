As someone who once reveled in the joy of playing with Transformers as a child, stumbling upon the Xpeng Aeroht booth at CES 2024 ignited a nostalgic and futuristic thrill. The booth showcased the Xpeng Aeroht supercar concept, which ingeniously transforms into a flying car with propellers emerging from the vehicle’s rear.

This Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) Flying Car is designed to offer “effortless navigation through congested areas and obstacles when conditions permit.” While the feasibility of such conditions may be subject to debate, the concept of soaring above traffic jams is undeniably appealing. Xpeng Aeroht, self-proclaimed as the largest flying car company in Asia, positions its eVTOL Flying Car as a solution for short-distance, low-altitude travel.

The propellers, while not towering much higher than the vehicle itself, create a captivating spectacle as they emerge and spread out from the back of the supercar. Although the flying car did not take flight during CES, Xpeng Aeroht demonstrated the opening of its arms, a mechanism intended for vertical take-offs and landings, reminiscent of the maneuverability of the best drones.

Inside the eVTOL Flying Car, a dual-mode cockpit accommodates two passengers. Unfortunately, there’s no room for the entire family, as the flying components occupy considerable space. The vehicle features both a square steering wheel/yoke and a joystick for control.

According to Wang Tan, co-founder, vice president, and chief designer of Xpeng Aeroht, the desire to experience an alternative view and escape traffic congestion motivates the concept. Tan envisions users beating traffic and soaring out of congestion zones. While the practical implementation of this dream might face challenges, especially considering existing air traffic control complexities, CES remains a place to dream and explore futuristic possibilities.

By Impact Lab