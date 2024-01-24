Hypershell, a pioneering robot startup hailing from Y-Combinator China, has unveiled a groundbreaking product, the Hypershell ProX. This innovative all-terrain exoskeleton promises to elevate your outdoor adventures to new heights.

Functioning like a second skin, the Hypershell ProX snugly fits over your legs, providing a significant boost to strength, speed, and endurance. Powered by artificial intelligence, this exoskeleton intelligently senses your movements, seamlessly adjusting to meet your specific needs. With the ability to transition between nine different motion postures, including walking, running, and climbing, it delivers up to 800W of power, making leg movements more effortless. Moreover, it can counterbalance up to 66 pounds of weight, allowing you to carry a substantial backpack without feeling encumbered.

Whether you’re tackling high altitudes, navigating steep slopes, or covering long distances, the Hypershell ProX ensures you stay resilient throughout your journey. Remarkably, it maintains a sleek and lightweight design, weighing a mere 2kg and conveniently folding to fit into your backpack. The exoskeleton’s durability and weather-resistant features make it functional even in extreme conditions, with a capability to operate in temperatures as low as minus 20℃ and an IP54 rating for dust and water protection.

Kelvin Sun, the visionary founder of Hypershell, expresses his goal of promoting nature-based ecotourism and making consumer-grade exoskeleton technology affordable for outdoor enthusiasts. Particularly beneficial for those requiring extra support or carrying heavy loads, the Hypershell ProX empowers users by enhancing leg strength and facilitating easier leg lifting.

It’s crucial to note that the Hypershell ProX is not FDA-approved as a medical device and should not be used as a substitute for medical care or for health-related reasons. This innovation is specifically tailored for individuals who can walk normally without any impediments.

If you’re seeking a novel way to explore the world and challenge yourself, consider giving the Hypershell ProX a try. This revolutionary device is designed to revolutionize your outdoor experience, providing a superhuman feel with its lightweight, versatile, and powerful design, all catered to meet your preferences and needs.

By Impact Lab