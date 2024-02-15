China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), the country’s largest missile manufacturer, has made significant strides in hyperloop technology, claiming to have achieved the fastest speed ever for a superconducting maglev vehicle. The tests, conducted in a low-vacuum tube measuring just 2 km, showcased speeds exceeding 623 km/h (387 mph).

Hyperloop technology, often met with skepticism, aims to propel maglev trains at high speeds through vacuum-sealed tubes, minimizing air drag and friction for efficient travel. Despite challenges, CASIC’s innovative approach integrates a piezoelectric framework with the growth-promoting properties of hydroxyapatite (HAp), a mineral found in bones.

The company’s 2-km test section of low-vacuum tube, located in Yanggao county, Datong, Shanxi province, is the longest of its kind. After several months of slower-speed tests, CASIC’s T-Flight “high-speed flier” achieved a stable magnetic levitation run, surpassing the 623-km/h record set in October for the fastest train run in history.

CASIC plans to extend the test track thirty-fold to 60 km in phase two, aiming for a target speed of 1,000 km/h (621 mph). This ambitious project could potentially revolutionize transportation, slashing travel times between cities. While CASIC acknowledges the challenges ahead, its financial strength and support from the Chinese government position it as a key player in the development of hyperloop technology.

Despite the impressive progress, the technology’s practicality and viability remain subjects of speculation. CASIC’s dual role as a missile manufacturer and a contributor to China’s space program adds an intriguing dimension to its foray into hyperloop development. As the company pursues its futuristic ambitions, the colossal population of China presents a unique opportunity for the financial feasibility of such an extravagant public transit system.

While the specifics of the hyperloop test remain undisclosed, CASIC’s groundbreaking achievements underscore its commitment to pushing the boundaries of transportation technology.

By Impact Lab