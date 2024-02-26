In recent reports from The Information, it has been revealed that OpenAI is actively working on a search app, poised to directly compete with the reigning champion, Google Search. This new AI search engine, potentially integrated into the ChatGPT framework or introduced as a standalone application, could mark a significant challenge for Google’s long-standing dominance in the field.

The speculated service, driven by Microsoft Bing under the leadership of Sam Altman, is touted as perhaps the most formidable threat Google Search has ever encountered. Current AI-enabled search engines, including Google and Perplexity, provide answers to user queries in a concise AI-generated format, typically within one to two sentences. This innovative blend of AI chatbot and search engine then supplies links to the sources below. The distinguishing feature of this potential new search product is its purported speed, aiming to surpass ChatGPT while retaining its robust summarization capabilities.

Sam Altman, at the helm of this endeavor, appears to be Google’s recurring nightmare that refuses to fade away. With over 100 million users engaging with ChatGPT weekly, there’s already an observable shift away from reliance on Google Search. OpenAI, with this latest development, seems poised to challenge the reigning internet service giant head-on, aiming to dethrone the unparalleled dominator in the online search realm.

For the past two decades, Google Search has been the unassailable gateway to information on the internet. However, recent financial reports from Google, revealing lower-than-expected search revenue, coupled with CEO Sundar Pichai sidestepping questions about the decline in usage, suggest a shifting landscape. Artificial intelligence is emerging as a more efficient means to retrieve information online, with even smaller players like Perplexity, backed by Jeff Bezos, making strides. Despite its modest employee count, Perplexity’s search service boasts 10 million monthly users, a testament to the potential impact AI can have on user preferences.

Microsoft’s Bing, previously considered a less competitive player, received a significant boost last year with the integration of ChatGPT. The current revelation suggests that ChatGPT is reciprocally gaining momentum from Bing. This strategic shift positions Bing as a more formidable force, challenging the notion that it was never a true competitor to Google.

Acknowledging the impending threat from AI in search, Google has aggressively rolled out Gemini, integrating it across its product spectrum. However, Google’s response appears belated in comparison to OpenAI’s advancements over the past year. Caught off guard by the AI revolution, Google may find itself in a precarious position, potentially facing challenges to its search giant status.

In the evolving landscape of internet search, OpenAI’s bold venture could reshape the dynamics, creating a noteworthy contender to the established order led by Google.

By Impact Lab