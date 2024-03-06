Physicists have achieved a groundbreaking feat by measuring the smallest gravitational pull ever recorded, using a minuscule particle suspended in a magnetic trap. Led by physicist Tim Fuchs from Leiden University and the University of Southampton, the team successfully measured gravitational signals at an unprecedented scale, approaching the quantum realm. This achievement holds the promise of shedding light on the intricate interplay between classical physics and quantum mechanics that has perplexed scientists for a century.

The challenge lies in reconciling the disparities between classical physics, primarily governed by gravity, and the quantum mechanics that dominates at atomic and subatomic scales. While each framework explains different scales effectively, a unified understanding is yet to be realized. To tackle this dilemma, the researchers employed a superconducting magnetic trap—a tantalum chamber cooled to a critical temperature of 4.48 Kelvin.

Within this trap, a tiny particle weighing only 0.43 milligrams levitated, consisting of neodymium magnet cubes and a glass sphere. Suspended in a mass spring system to isolate external vibrations, the apparatus was further shielded from disturbances through pneumatic dampers. By using an electrically driven wheel with brass masses, the researchers created a gravity gradient, resulting in a gravitational force of just 30 attonewtons—marking the smallest scale of gravity ever measured.

This achievement surpasses the record set three years ago with larger gold spheres, signifying a pivotal first step in the quest to understand quantum gravity. The researchers plan to scale down the source further, delving into the quantum world on both sides. Fuchs expressed the potential of solving universe mysteries, such as the origins of the cosmos, the inner workings of black holes, and the unification of all forces into a comprehensive theory.

As physicists continue to push the boundaries, this breakthrough hints that answers to long-standing questions may be within a quantum leap’s reach.

By Impact Lab