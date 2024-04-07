California-based inventor Peter Bevelacqua has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his latest creation, the Power Mole, designed to provide power to outdoor devices such as security cameras and decorative lights when outdoor outlets are unavailable.

The Power Mole comprises two puck-shaped components: the transmitter, affixed to the interior surface of a window pane, and the receiver, mounted on the exterior surface. The transmitter is connected to an indoor household outlet, while the receiver is USB hard-wired to the outdoor device. As an alternating electric current passes through the transmitter’s induction coil, it generates a fluctuating magnetic field that penetrates up to 30 mm of glass, inducing an alternating electric current in the receiver’s coil. A built-in rectifier then converts this AC current to DC, effectively powering the connected device.

However, the Power Mole is currently limited to devices with USB or 5-volt inputs and is not suitable for high-power tools like electric drills. Although it is less energy-efficient than direct wall outlet connections, with efficiency ranging from 50% to 75%, it automatically shuts off if the transmitter cannot establish a connection with the receiver, thereby conserving electricity. Additionally, the system can transmit power through various non-metallic materials, including wood.

The Kickstarter campaign offers a package including a transmitter with a power cord, receiver, and 3M adhesive pads for both units at a pledge of $59. While initially available only to US customers, international availability is anticipated upon the campaign’s success.

By Impact Lab