In a pioneering move, Michigan is now home to state-of-the-art vehicle inspection technology originally designed for homeland security purposes. UVeye, a groundbreaking system likened to an MRI for automobiles, has made its debut in the state, promising comprehensive scrutiny of every inch of your vehicle.

Partnering with General Motors, UVeye has found its way into dealerships such as Feldman Chevrolet in Livonia, revolutionizing the inspection process. Developed by an Israeli tech startup, the system initially focused on subterranean threat detection, particularly in detecting potential bomb threats concealed beneath vehicles.

Kristie Risner, an account manager with General Motors, highlights the evolution of this technology, stating, “This will capture a full scan anywhere from five miles per hour anywhere up to 30 miles an hour. Although we would never recommend that.” The system has come a long way from its original purpose of undercarriage inspection at security checkpoints.

Motorists now experience a seamless drive-through process where UVeye takes thousands of images, stitching them together to form a high-definition composite. What began as a tool to combat terrorism has now expanded its utility to identifying mechanical issues, leaks, dents, scratches, and tire abnormalities.

John Butkovich, the fixed operations manager for the Feldman Automotive Group, emphasizes the paramount importance of safety, noting that the technology fosters trust and transparency with customers. “It’s all for safety. That’s the biggest piece of all of this,” he affirms.

Moreover, UVeye’s efficiency surpasses manual inspections, saving time for both employees and customers. With the capability to detect damages as minuscule as 2 millimeters, it unveils imperfections imperceptible to the naked eye.

The application of UVeye extends beyond the service lane; it plays a pivotal role in assessing new arrivals from factories and evaluating used cars for resale value. Furthermore, the system is utilized for inspecting loaner vehicles before and after each use, ensuring accountability and maintenance of vehicle conditions.

Crucially, Feldman Chevrolet offers these scans to customers at no cost, allowing them the autonomy to decide on repairs based on the findings. Michigan stands at the forefront of this technology, with only a few hundred UVeye systems currently deployed across the United States.

Looking ahead, Kristie Risner predicts a proliferation of similar technologies in the automotive industry. Indeed, UVeye’s reach extends beyond dealership lots; Amazon is set to integrate the automatic inspection system into its extensive fleet across multiple countries, signaling a broader adoption trend.

As UVeye becomes synonymous with automotive excellence and safety, its implementation heralds a new era of precision inspection, ensuring that every vehicle on Michigan’s roads undergoes meticulous scrutiny for the safety and satisfaction of all.

By Impact Lab