If you’re drawn to the bold, angular design of the Tesla Cybertruck and its reputation for toughness, then the Zeal Motor Fat Truck 2.8C currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer might just pique your interest. While it may not outpace a Porsche 911 while towing another Porsche 911 like its electric counterpart, the Fat Truck boasts its own set of impressive features.

Seating up to eight passengers comfortably, this rugged vehicle comes equipped with an external roll cage and monstrous 1640×640 Fat Truck low-pressure tires, complete with a central tire inflation system designed to conquer both land and water terrains with ease.

Inside, the Fat Truck balances utility with comfort, offering amenities such as air conditioning, a reverse camera, bucket seats, and shoulder belts. Despite its utilitarian interior, the panel fitment and finish rival that of the Cybertruck.

Unlike the Cybertruck’s divisive steering setup, the Fat Truck opts for a joystick steering mechanism, allowing drivers to navigate from either side of the vehicle. Powered by a Caterpillar 2.2-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine, producing a claimed 67 horsepower, this mighty machine delivers power to all four wheels, reaching a top speed of 25 miles per hour on land and 3.1 miles per hour on water, as per the Fat Truck website.

Despite its imposing appearance, the Fat Truck is surprisingly compact, measuring over 10 inches shorter than a Honda Civic and more than five feet shorter than a Cybertruck. However, it stands tall at 8.4 feet in height, making a statement wherever it roams.

While not registered for on-road use and lacking a title, the Fat Truck remains a tempting option for off-road enthusiasts. Its purpose-built design makes it the ultimate toy for those serious about off-road recreation, even if it skirts legalities. Although Jalopnik does not condone breaking the law, the potential for viral fame awaits those daring enough to push the boundaries with this unconventional vehicle.

If you’re an aspiring automotive influencer seeking your ticket to fame, the Fat Truck might just be your golden opportunity. With its eye-catching design and undeniable presence, it’s primed to turn heads and spark conversations wherever it goes. So, why not embrace the clout and deal with the consequences later? After all, who wouldn’t want to be behind the wheel of a Fat Truck?

