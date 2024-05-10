FKA Twigs and Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl made a compelling case before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, underscoring the perils of exploitative artificial intelligence (AI) and advocating for regulatory measures to protect against its misuse.

Expressing her concerns, FKA Twigs emphasized the irreplaceable depth of her life journey and the potential for AI to falsely replicate her art and identity. She stressed the urgent need for regulation to preserve authenticity and prevent the misappropriation of intellectual property rights.

Twigs, while acknowledging the potential of AI, disclosed her development of a deepfake version of herself, tailored to mimic her personality and voice. However, she emphasized the importance of maintaining control over such technology, asserting her right to grant or refuse consent for its use.

The NO FAKES Act proposal, discussed during the hearing, aims to safeguard American identities from nonconsensual AI-generated deepfakes through federal-level regulations. Kyncl proposed measures including property right licenses, respect for First Amendment principles, and consequences for AI builders to mitigate the risks posed by exploitative AI.

In his testimony, Kyncl highlighted the historical significance of music in driving technological innovation, drawing parallels between past advancements such as the printing press, phonograph, radio, and internet. He emphasized the pivotal role of music as a precursor to broader societal adoption of new technologies, underscoring the need for vigilance in the face of emerging AI threats.

The joint appearance of Twigs and Kyncl in Washington, D.C., underscores the gravity of the issue and the imperative for legislative action to address the challenges posed by AI. As technology continues to evolve, their testimony serves as a call to action to safeguard authenticity and protect against the unauthorized exploitation of creative works and identities.

By Impact Lab