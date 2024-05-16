Enable Injections, Inc. (“Enable”), a leader in wearable drug delivery technology, has announced an expanded partnership with Roche. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative treatment options by leveraging Enable’s enFuse® platform.

The enFuse platform is a cutting-edge wearable device designed to deliver large volumes of medication subcutaneously, eliminating the need for traditional intravenous (IV) administration. Key features of the enFuse technology include:

Subcutaneous Delivery of Large Volumes : Enables patients to receive large doses of medication without the need for IV infusions.

Simplified Treatment Experience: Provides a simpler and potentially more comfortable injection experience compared to IV treatments.

Under the new agreement, Roche gains a worldwide, exclusive license to develop and commercialize specific drug combinations using the enFuse technology. Enable Injections will be responsible for the clinical and commercial manufacturing and supply of the enFuse system.

Mike Hooven, Chairman and CEO of Enable Injections, highlighted the benefits of this partnership, stating, “IV infusions can be inconvenient and time-consuming for both patients and providers, especially when treating chronic disorders requiring long-term treatment and frequent clinic visits. EnFuse was designed to overcome these IV infusion shortcomings through fast, simple, and convenient delivery, bringing efficiency and value to the entire healthcare spectrum, including patients, providers, and payers, with the capability for at-home self-administration.”

This expanded partnership is poised to revolutionize drug delivery, offering a more efficient, patient-friendly solution that can significantly improve the quality of life for those requiring chronic treatments.

By Impact Lab