The innovative Hero Gauntlet, designed by Open Bionics, is a groundbreaking device tailored for individuals with partial hand amputations or congenital limb differences, offering them renewed independence and functionality.

Michael Altheim’s life changed dramatically a decade ago when he lost all four fingers on his right hand in a work-related accident. The limitations of previous prosthetic solutions, which were heavy, minimally functional, and not waterproof, added to his challenges. The Hero Gauntlet aims to address these issues, providing a more effective and user-friendly alternative.

The Hero Gauntlet is custom-made using Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology, which ensures sub-millimetre precision for a tailored fit to each user’s unique limb. The 3D-printed fingers strap onto the user’s palm and are controlled by wrist motion, enabling gripping and holding objects with ease. A BOA dial allows for on-the-go adjustments, ensuring a reliable hold and enhanced usability.

For Altheim, the Hero Gauntlet has been a revelation. He reports that the “new hand works perfectly without any delay” and is amazed at being able to control the hardness of his grip. The device has already made a positive impact on his daily life, enabling him to hold a shopping basket while loading groceries with his other hand. Altheim also plans to use the Hero Gauntlet for fishing, bike riding, and DIY tasks.

Open Bionics highlights several advantages of the Hero Gauntlet over previous partial finger solutions. These include lightweight and robust construction, a waterproof and breathable design, and significantly improved hand function. In a study conducted by the company, 100% of participants recorded an improvement in hand function while wearing the device.

Open Bionics is working with insurance groups across Germany to make the Hero Gauntlet more widely available to partial hand amputees. The company has received numerous requests from the limb difference community for a partial hand solution that offers both function and comfort for all-day wear.

As the Hero Gauntlet continues to undergo trials, its potential to become a game-changer for individuals with partial hand amputations or congenital limb differences is promising. For Michael Altheim and others like him, this innovative prosthesis offers hope for greater independence and an improved quality of life.

