The Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) has made a groundbreaking advancement in prosthetic technology with the introduction of SoftFoot Pro. This innovative prosthetic foot is designed to move and adapt like a natural human foot, offering a motor-free, flexible, and all-weather solution for individuals with limb loss.

Inspired by the human foot’s shape and anatomical features, SoftFoot Pro stands out for its unique design. The prototype was unveiled at a G7 Health track event in Genoa, Italy, organized by the Italian Ministry of Health in collaboration with IIT. This event focused on strategies for lifelong health and active aging.

“Prostheses and today’s humanoid robots typically feature flat or low compliant feet to ensure maximum stability but lack the ability to adapt to changes in terrain, slope, and positions like kneeling or bending,” explained Manuel G. Catalano, a researcher in the Soft Robotics for Human Cooperation and Rehabilitation Lab at IIT.

SoftFoot Pro addresses these limitations by providing a two-in-one solution. It enhances movement and balance for individuals with limb loss while paving the way for more nimble and adaptive humanoid robots capable of traversing various terrains.

Traditional prosthetics often struggle on uneven terrain. However, SoftFoot Pro’s flexible design changes shape to adapt to any surface, whether slippery or rough, for improved stability and a more natural walking experience. Remarkably lightweight at around 450 grams, the prosthetic foot can comfortably support users weighing up to 100 kg.

The design of SoftFoot Pro utilizes new materials to replicate the major components of the human foot’s anatomy. The foundation is a movable arch composed of titanium for maximum strength or a lightweight yet powerful aluminum alloy. This arch connects to five parallel chains made of a unique, high-strength plastic that mimics the plantar fascia in the human foot, enabling natural mobility.

The plantar fascia is a tissue band connecting the heel bone to the toe base. The chain system in SoftFoot Pro replicates the “windlass mechanism” of the human foot, which tightens the plantar fascia during walking, ensuring balanced pressure distribution on the ground. These chains are strung with a high-performance, ultra-durable cable measuring 210 millimeters from heel to toe.

“The arch system and the elastic chains constitute the artificial equivalent of the architecture composed by the tarsus, metatarsus, and phalanges of the human foot,” the press release mentioned.

SoftFoot Pro’s flexibility allows for everyday actions like bending down, picking things up, and climbing stairs, making daily life easier. It is also waterproof and adaptable, capable of handling any terrain from meadows and beaches to slippery surfaces. This adaptability means users won’t need to switch prosthetics for different activities.

“SoftFoot Pro can change its shape, allowing the foot sole to deform and adapt to the roughness of the terrain and any obstacles, minimizing them, improving the naturalness of the step, and enhancing the user’s stability,” the press release described.

The innovative design of SoftFoot Pro is already protected by international patents, with two patents secured and a third under review by the European Patent Office. This cutting-edge technology marks a significant step forward in the field of prosthetics, offering new possibilities for enhanced mobility and improved quality of life for users.

By Impact Lab