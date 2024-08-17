Mars, a barren and radioactive desert, has long been a focus of science fiction as humanity’s potential future home. While the technology to terraform Mars doesn’t currently exist, a recent study from Northwestern University suggests that warming the planet to make it more habitable might be simpler than previously believed. The key could lie in using materials already present on Mars.

The first step in terraforming Mars is raising its temperature to sustain liquid water instead of the scattered ice currently found on the surface. Although Martian temperatures can occasionally reach up to 70 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius), the average surface temperature hovers around -85 degrees Fahrenheit (-65 degrees Celsius). The study found that injecting specific particulates into Mars’ thin atmosphere could significantly warm the planet.

However, Mars wouldn’t retain this warmth without continuous intervention. The researchers estimate that millions of tons of particles would need to be added to the atmosphere annually. This might be feasible since the necessary materials could be manufactured from Martian soil. According to Samaneh Ansari, a Northwestern University PhD student and the study’s lead author, this approach leverages the same process that contributes to global warming on Earth. “The general idea is artificially creating a greenhouse,” explains Ansari.

While the concept of using materials like chlorofluorocarbons or silica aerogel to create a greenhouse effect on Mars isn’t new, these materials aren’t readily available on the red planet, and producing them in large quantities would be challenging. Instead, the researchers propose using Martian dust. Although the dust particles are too small and smooth to trap heat, they contain iron and aluminum. The study suggests using this dust to manufacture 9-micrometer-long rods, roughly twice the size of the dust particles.

In simulations, these dust-derived rods absorbed significant amounts of infrared radiation, which they then radiated back to the surface, creating a greenhouse effect. Collaborating with researchers from the University of Chicago and the University of Central Florida, the team modeled Mars’ atmosphere with these microparticles. They discovered that using just 2 million tons of this easily accessible material could increase surface temperatures by up to 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) in a matter of months—requiring 5,000 times less material than other proposed Mars warming methods.

Ansari now hopes to begin manufacturing these particles for further testing. However, while the study offers promising insights, the challenges of making Mars truly habitable remain significant. The planet lacks a magnetic field and ozone layer to shield colonists from intense radiation. Its low gravity could have unknown health effects, and it struggles to maintain an atmosphere over time. While making Mars nominally habitable might be possible, it will require ongoing maintenance and further technological advancements.

By Impact Lab