Despite dystopian fears that technological advancements might diminish or eliminate human value, history shows that innovation profoundly influences how we work. From the printing press to cloud computing and augmented reality, each technological leap has reshaped industries and the roles of those within them.

The reality of technological progress is one of interdependence, where smart technology, like that seen in modern manufacturing facilities, doesn’t replace human value—it enhances it. In the short term, smart technology boosts efficiency and enables workers to leverage data-driven insights. In the long term, those who master these technologies will be in high demand, making upskilling and reskilling essential to bridging today’s reality with tomorrow’s potential.

Smart technology improves team efficiency, reduces errors, and infuses real-time contextual insights into every production phase. For instance, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) provide real-time data capture and analysis through a user-friendly digital interface. This technology empowers shop floor workers with precise knowledge of machine operations and potential issues, moving them beyond guesswork to informed decision-making.

As smart technology becomes more widespread, the demand for professionals skilled in operating, maintaining, and repairing these systems will grow. This evolution will transform smart technology from a mere tool to a partner in the manufacturing process. Although this change may be years away, manufacturers must recognize their increasing reliance on skilled professionals in IoT, robotics, and software engineering. Strategic planning now will position manufacturers for long-term technological success.

To reach this future, substantial resources must be devoted to upskilling. While smart technology may absorb some repetitive or administrative tasks, the workers who performed those tasks still hold significant value. Their deep institutional knowledge—of the facility, company, processes, and customers—can be transitioned into new roles, particularly those involving the technology that took over their previous duties.

Manufacturing leaders must prioritize training and engagement to ensure a smooth digital transformation and reassure workers of their importance to the organization. Though the upskilling process may not be flawless, fostering a culture of learning and open communication will better prepare teams to master new technologies.

What do manufacturers stand to gain from upskilling? A highly skilled, loyal workforce committed to the facility’s success, the quality of its products, and its future growth.

