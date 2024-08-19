In October 2023, China’s UHS maglev train completed a successful run under non-vacuum conditions on a short test track. This week, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), known for being the country’s largest producer of strategic and tactical missiles, has taken a significant step forward by successfully testing the UHS maglev under low-vacuum conditions on the same track.

According to CGTN, the test results were promising, with the train’s maximum speed and suspension height aligning perfectly with the preset values, though specific numbers were not disclosed. Additionally, all large-scale vacuum-related systems were confirmed to be in working order, marking a successful validation of the technology’s potential.

The concept of high-speed vacuum-tube transportation has lost momentum in the West, but it remains a compelling idea. In a low-vacuum environment, where atmospheric pressure is significantly reduced, aerodynamic drag and wind resistance become negligible. This allows the train to float frictionlessly in the air, propelled and levitated by magnetic repulsion, minimizing friction, drag, and heat.

Maglev trains are not a new concept; Japan’s L0 Series Maglev, built in 2012, holds the world record for the fastest train, reaching speeds of 374 mph (602 km/h). China follows closely with its own maglev train built in 2021, just 1 mph (1.6 km/h) slower. However, the T-Flight, CASIC’s latest project, has the added advantage of operating within a low-vacuum tube. This environment significantly reduces external atmospheric forces, potentially allowing for even higher speeds and greater stability.

While the exact pressure used in CASIC’s test was not revealed, low-vacuum conditions typically range from 1 psi (0.07 bar) to 13.7 psi (0.9 bar), compared to the normal atmospheric pressure of 14.7 psi (1 bar) at sea level. It is likely that CASIC’s test conditions were closer to the lower end of this scale, further demonstrating the promising future of low-vacuum maglev technology in high-speed transportation.

By Impact Lab