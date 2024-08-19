The kitchen is often a hub of activity, and it can get messy—especially in shared living spaces like student flats. But a new study reveals that your microwave may be harboring more than just leftover food. It turns out that these everyday appliances are home to a surprising number of resilient microbes that thrive despite regular use.

Researchers from Darwin Bioprospecting Excellence SL in Paterna, Spain, published a study in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology that highlights the surprising adaptability of bacteria within microwaves. The study found that these hardy microbes are not only resistant to radiation but are also rapidly multiplying.

Daniel Torrent, one of the study’s authors, explained that their results show domestic microwaves harbor a microbiome similar to other kitchen surfaces, while laboratory microwaves contain bacteria that are even more resistant to radiation. The team identified 747 different groups of bacteria in microwaves across homes, offices, and labs.

Interestingly, the microbes found in these microwaves share similarities with those found on solar panels, indicating that bacteria can adapt and survive in extreme conditions. The study noted that while domestic microwaves have a microbial community similar to other kitchen surfaces, laboratory microwaves have a different and more diverse range of bacteria. The diversity was found to be lowest in single-household microwaves and highest in laboratory ones.

Some of the bacteria found in domestic microwaves, such as Klebsiella, Enterococcus, and Aeromonas, could pose a risk to human health. However, the study reassures that the microbial population in microwaves does not present a unique or increased risk compared to other common kitchen surfaces.

To minimize the risk, Torrent advises both the general public and laboratory personnel to regularly disinfect their microwaves using a diluted bleach solution or a commercial disinfectant spray. Additionally, wiping down the interior surfaces with a damp cloth after each use and promptly cleaning up spills can help prevent bacterial growth.

By Impact Lab