A research team led by Assistant Professor Edison Ang Huixiang from the National Institute of Education/Nanyang Technological University (NIE/NTU) Singapore has developed a groundbreaking nanocatalyst that could revolutionize wastewater treatment and pollutant elimination. Their innovative approach, detailed in a recent study published in Materials Horizons and featured in the Emerging Investigator series, introduces a more efficient method for cleaning wastewater.

The researchers engineered a novel catalyst by combining cobalt with manganese oxide nanorods (MnO@Co/C-600). They enhanced its performance by coating the catalyst with carbon, significantly improving its ability to attract and degrade harmful pollutants.

In tests, this new nanocatalyst demonstrated nearly 20 times greater efficiency in breaking down bisphenol A, a common environmental pollutant, compared to traditional methods. Its remarkable effectiveness is attributed to its capacity to generate various reactive species that accelerate pollutant degradation.

To maximize the practical application of this nanocatalyst, the team attached it to a specially designed sponge using a straightforward technique. This innovative system was then used to successfully remove multiple contaminants, including bisphenol A, tetracycline, and norfloxacin, from water. The results were highly promising, showing that the system is not only easy to recover but also stable and exceptionally effective in pollutant removal.

This research marks a significant advancement in water treatment technology, demonstrating the potential of merging advanced chemical processes with innovative materials. By offering a more effective solution for cleaning water and eliminating pollutants, this work contributes to the global effort to ensure access to safe, clean water for all.

