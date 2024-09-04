Richtech Robotics, a leader in AI-driven service robots, has launched its latest ADAM robot bartender at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. This installation marks the 10th deployment of ADAM, reflecting the Paradise, Nevada-based company’s commitment to enhancing personalized hospitality experiences.

“ADAM has seen a surge in popularity following the successful debut of its advanced AI features at CES 2024,” said Matt Casella, president of Richtech Robotics. “We’re thrilled to bring ADAM to the iconic Globe Life Field, continuing our mission to deliver exceptional, engaging, and fluid interactions across various industries. We’re eager to see how fans at the stadium interact with our leading robot.”

ADAM, equipped with artificial intelligence and capable of lifelike movements, aims to modernize the bartending experience for fans in Arlington, Texas. Richtech Robotics stated that the robot’s ability to engage with customers and craft a variety of drinks will not only elevate the overall atmosphere but also provide a unique service that stands out.

Located in a stadium bar, ADAM will serve cocktails and mocktails alongside a team of human bartenders. In addition to offering fans a novel service option, ADAM is expected to help reduce wait times and ease workloads, particularly on busy game days.

Casey Rapp, general manager at Globe Life Field for Delaware North, highlighted ADAM’s potential to become a popular attraction and a valuable member of the stadium’s hospitality team.

Richtech Robotics is also expanding ADAM’s presence beyond stadiums, with a new installation at a One Kitchen in a Walmart in Rockford, Illinois. This deployment showcases ADAM’s versatility and growing demand across various industries. At the Walmart location, ADAM will focus on making coffee and boba tea-based drinks, while alcohol-based mixing will remain exclusive to its stadium counterpart.

As ADAM continues to make strides in the hospitality industry, Richtech Robotics remains committed to providing innovative AI-based systems that enhance the guest experience. The company has also recently expanded its portfolio by introducing its new autonomous mobile robot, MedBot, for delivery functions at a hospital.

By Impact Lab